Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Gregory Irvin is accused of stabbing Anne James up to 30 times in the chest and back

A man accused of murdering his grandmother said he had been hearing "devilish" voices, a court heard.

Gregory Irvin, 26, of Bilboe Road, Bilston, is accused of stabbing Anne James up to 30 times in the chest and back after approaching her from behind at her home in Walsall, West Midlands.

He told psychiatrist Nuwan Galappathie he had no recollection of the killing, saying it felt like "a dream".

Mr Irvin denies murdering the 74-year-old on 28 February 2018.

Dr Galappathie said Mr Irvin had seemed "quite indifferent" when he was assessed after his relative's death, the trial at Birmingham Crown Court was told.

During a conversation the defendant had told Dr Galappathie: "I know it's a serious offence, I don't seem that fazed about it. I'm not sure why. It still feels like I am living in a dream," jurors heard.

Dr Galappathie said: "He has not given me an account of the actual incident. He has talked about being there on the day or another day and cats hissing, but not the actual killing."

Image caption Mrs James was attacked at her home in Walsall, Birmingham Crown Court was told

The court has been told that Mr Irvin, a cocaine-user, had built up a £35,000 gambling debt.

At the time of the killing, Dr Galappathie told the court, Mr Irvin was suffering from a depressive disorder and may have had a "meltdown" linked to autistic spectrum disorder.

Asked by defence counsel, Timothy Raggatt QC, whether the autistic disorder could explain the killing, Dr Galappathie said: "I think it could. It would seem at that time he was suffering from increasingly stressful events.

"Quite often the autistic spectrum disorder alters the way in which the other mental health problem presents. Everything that I have been able to identify supports the diagnosis of autistic spectrum disorder and depression."

Jurors have previously been told they are likely to be asked to consider a partial defence of diminished responsibility based upon the defendant's mental state, which would reduce murder to the lesser offence of manslaughter.

The trial continues.