A father who drove at 101mph (162km) along the M5 when his wife went into labour in the passenger seat has avoided a driving ban.

Louis Baker dashed from his home in Rubery to Worcestershire Royal Hospital in a "panic" in April when wife Laura needed medical attention.

As he faced an emergency magistrates decided against a ban, instead fining him £390 and awarding him five points.

Baby Ellis was delivered safely within an hour of arrival at hospital.

The 31-year-old, his wife Laura and son Ellis, now six months, all attended the hearing at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court earlier.

Mr Baker had said he drove within the speed limit for "the majority" of the route however, his wife's contractions "intensified" and he "put his foot down".

Ellis had stopped growing at 36 weeks and his mother, who was 38 weeks on the day of his birth on 14 April, is a carrier of streptococcus B.

The couple's previous child Nyla, four, had also been born in just 11 minutes.

Mrs Baker had visited the hospital earlier that day after experiencing contractions but was later discharged when they had ceased.

But during the evening they returned and the couple set off for the hospital.

After the hearing Mr Baker said: "My wife is a fatal streptococcus B carrier which is very fatal to babies if they are born under 36 weeks.

"Also on the 38-week scan we had been told the baby hadn't grown from 36 weeks and the amniotic fluid that protects the baby... was lacking so it was important to get him there."

Sentencing guidelines gave magistrates the power to ban him for seven to 56 days, as well as any fine or points.

But they chose to ignore the guidance, also learning Mr Baker, who has been driving for 11 years, has a clean licence.