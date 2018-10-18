Image copyright Google Image caption A baby was injured in Sandbourne Road after shots were fired through a window

A baby was injured when gunshots were fired through the window of a house, police have said.

The child was hurt by broken glass when bullets were fired through a window in Sandbourne Road, Alum Rock, Birmingham, just before 03:00 BST on Thursday.

Five minutes later a second shooting happened at a property on nearby Fernbank Road, according to the force.

West Midlands Police said the baby had suffered a minor injury and was taken to hospital.

Det Insp Richard Marsh said: "The investigation is at an early stage, but given how close the incidents were in time and location, we are linking them.

"A young child has been injured as a result of the reckless discharge of a firearm, and we're working hard to bring whoever was responsible to justice."

Police said a vehicle was seen driving off from the scene after the shooting, and officers are carrying out house-to-house inquiries.