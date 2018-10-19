Image caption Charlene Ellis, 18, and Letisha Shakespeare, 17, were cut down by submachine gun fire in Aston, Birmingham, in 2003

A key witness who testified anonymously in the murder trial of two teenagers will not be named, a judge has ruled.

Charlene Ellis, 18, and Letisha Shakespeare, 17, were gunned down in Aston, Birmingham, in January 2003.

Four men were convicted of the double murder following testimony from a man whose identity remained a secret.

Lawyers for two of the men had argued over his links to "gangland activity" and veracity of evidence, but a judge dismissed their application.

Sir John Goldring, the original trial judge, handed down his judgment over the chief prosecution witness at the Old Bailey on Friday.

Last month a hearing at the Old Bailey was told that the prosecution failed to reveal all of the anonymous witnesses previous convictions or the number of times he had been arrested for gangland activity.

Timothy Maloney QC, who represented convicted Marcus Ellis and Rodrigo Simms, said recent material about the anonymous witness shows he was involved in gangland crime to a greater extent than was revealed to the jury.

The pair were convicted, along with two others, of killing the girls, who were victims of a botched revenge attack by one gang on another.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Convicted murderer Marcus Ellis was ordered to serve at least 35 years

Ms Ellis and Ms Shakespeare were hit by submachine gun fire in a drive-by shooting outside a hair salon where they had attended a party.

In the 2005 proceedings, it was the first time in English law a main witness was granted total anonymity, even though he was a known criminal.

He was referred to throughout by the false name of "Mark Brown", with only the judge and prosecution knowing his real identity.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Rodrigo Simms has been unfairly tried due to the testimony of an anonymous witness, his lawyer said

In 2012, Ellis - Charlene's half-brother - along with Simms and a third man, Nathan Martin, lost an appeal against their convictions.

Ellis, Simms, Martin and a fourth man, Michael Gregory, were convicted of the teenagers' murder and each jailed for life.