Image copyright Ian Bousfield Image caption Ian Bousfield took a powerboat out onto the lake to place the rose

A man who helped a woman to pay tribute to her dead husband says he was so touched by the request he had to help.

Ian Bousfield found a rose and a note in a Birmingham park asking: "Please can someone throw this into the lake for me...my late husband's ashes are in the lake and I can't get to the lakeside in my wheelchair".

A photo he tweeted of the rose in the water at Sutton Park went viral.

He said the response to his good deed was "overwhelming".

Image copyright Ian Bousfield Image caption The note was pinned to a gate near the lake

Mr Bousfield, a geography teacher, was at Powell's Pool for a school rowing session on Thursday when he noticed the note stuck to a gate.

He said: "It was a very touching tribute and I felt obliged to fulfil the person's wishes.

"I took the school powerboat out, which I use to coach the boys on the water, and placed the rose in the middle of the lake, before the lads arrived for the rowing session."

"It is wonderful to hear the uplifting effect it seems to be having," the 29-year-old added.

Skip Twitter post by @BVGSRowing This note was left on the gate at the water this afternoon. No name or number left but whoever you are, rest assured your rose is in place in the middle of the lake. pic.twitter.com/GAQcbQRSZJ — BVGS Rowing (@BVGSRowing) October 18, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @nyc_atm I hope that this woman knows that her message went viral, and is being appreciated in the United States. Love, condolences, and many thanks to the people who shared this bit of humanity. We are better people for sharing this. — AtléticaDeNuevaYork (@nyc_atm) October 18, 2018 Report