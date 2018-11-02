Image copyright Ozge Emin Image caption Ibrahim Ismail suffered stab wounds to his heart

Police are still hoping to find the killer of a man who died after being stabbed in a disorder in Birmingham.

Ibrahim Ismail, 23, suffered stab wounds to his heart in December 2016.

Eight men and one woman have now been sentenced for their part in the clash, which took place outside the Raxo shisha lounge on Moseley Street, Digbeth.

No murder charges have yet been brought and West Midlands Police said the investigation is still "live".

The force said it is working with the Crown Prosecution Service and is considering charging others suspected of a role in the violence.

The nine people charged in relation to the disorder were sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on 22 October.

Clockwise from top left: Ijaz, Rasol, Alshameri, Shabaz Kamal, Abdullah, Bibi, Aftab and Chouiab

West Midlands Police said two groups attacked each other with metal bars, sticks and knives outside the shisha lounge on 17 December 2016.

The violence began when one of the offenders, Rebaz Kamal - described as the "ringleader" - was punched through an open window of his car in a street near the lounge, the force said.

Rebaz Kamal was sentenced to two years in prison

He returned to another shisha bar, Emperor lounge, with a group of armed men "intent on revenge".

The rival groups engaged "for less than a minute", before leaving Mr Ismail slumped in the street. He was pronounced dead in an ambulance on the way to hospital.

Police said they have arrested 23 people while investigating the case but "there is no evidence to suggest the people sentenced inflicted the fatal blow on Ibrahim Ismail".

Det Insp Caroline Corfield said: "Ibrahim's family have welcomed these convictions but this is still very much a live investigation into Ibrahim's murder."

The nine people sentenced over the disorder are:

Rebaz Kamal, 32, Westminster Crescent, Handsworth - admitted violent disorder and possessing offensive weapons

Shabana Bibi, 32, Station Road, Witton - found guilty of violent disorder and two counts of assisting offenders

Shabaz Kamal, 24, Westminster Crescent, Handsworth, admitted violent disorder

Abderahman Chouiab, 25, Kitts Green Road, Birmingham, admitted violent disorder

Awaas Aftab, 24, Hobs Moat Road, Solihull, admitted violent disorder and possessing offensive weapons

Abdullah Alshameri, 21, Churchill Road, Handsworth, admitted violent disorder

Andam Rasol, 24, Queens Head Road, Handsworth, admitted violent disorder

Tabean Abdullah, 20, Stoney Lane, Sparkbrook, admitted violent disorder and possessing offensive weapons

Adam Ijaz, 25, Burnham Road, Great Barr, admitted violent disorder and perverting the course of justice

Rebaz Kamal was jailed for two years.

Shebaz Kamal, Chouiab, Aftab, Alshameri, Rasol and Ijaz were all given 18 month sentences suspended for 21 months and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

Abdullah was also given an 18 month sentence suspended for 21 months, while Bibi was given a 20 month term suspended for 21 months.