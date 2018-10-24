Image copyright JustGiving Image caption Matthew Powney worked at The Malthouse pub for seven years

A man has admitted killing a bar worker who died following an attack outside a Wetherspoon pub.

Bystander Matthew Powney, 31, died after the attack outside The Malthouse on New Road in Willenhall, Walsall - where he worked - on 9 July.

Shaun Addison, 27, of Furzebank Way, Willenhall, admitted manslaughter at Wolverhampton Crown Court earlier.

He was originally charged with murder and wounding, but the indictment was reduced to manslaughter and assault.

Addison also pleaded guilty to the assault charge and will be sentenced on 23 November.

Image copyright Google Image caption Matthew Powney died from injuries suffered outside the pub

Mr Powney died from head injuries he sustained in the fight, which happened outside the pub shortly after midnight.

During investigations, West Midlands Police said he had been a bystander at the time of the attack.

He was described by his family as a "gentle, kind, loving person who wouldn't hurt anybody".

A spokesperson for Wetherspoon said staff at The Malthouse had been "devastated" by Mr Powney's death.