Image copyright Family handout Image caption Arthur Gumbley died in hospital three weeks after he was attacked

A teenager has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a pensioner who died after a violent break-in at his home.

Arthur Gumbley, 87, died in hospital three weeks after he was attacked during a burglary in Endwood Drive, Sutton Coldfield, on 21 November 2017.

Jason Wilsher, 19, of Barlestone Road, Bagworth, Leicestershire, entered his plea at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday.

He was remanded into custody to face a trial set for 4 March 2019.

In a statement after Mr Gumbley's death, his family said: "He truly was a person that, not only us as a family, but the people that knew him, looked up to and respected.

"Words can't express the extent of our loss."