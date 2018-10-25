Image copyright Family handout Image caption Graham Shaw was described by his family as a "loving husband, father and grandfather"

A man killed after the lorry he was driving crashed into a tree has been named by police as Graham Shaw.

The 58-year-old, from Cheshire, died on the Birmingham New Road in Tipton, West Midlands, on Tuesday.

Mr Shaw's family said: "We are utterly devastated to have lost a dear and loving husband, father and grandfather. He was such a family man".

West Midlands Police is appealing for witnesses and motorists who may have dashcam footage.

In a statement the family of Mr Shaw said: "We pass on our thanks to all the emergency services who helped Graham at the scene, and for the dignity and respect with which they treated him.

"We'd also like to pass our sincere thanks to the local community who also helped, including the fellow lorry driver who took the time to speak with our family."

Image copyright Google Image caption The lorry driver was confirmed dead at the scene on Birmingham New Road in Tipton

Det Con Mat Leeming, from West Midlands Police, said: "We're still keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened on Tuesday morning and there may be motorists who've captured the incident on dashcams."