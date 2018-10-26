Image copyright ROBYN BECK Image caption PC Neil Tong shared the clips of the woman on Snapchat

A policeman has been sacked after a disciplinary hearing found he filmed himself mocking a vulnerable woman and shared the videos on Snapchat.

PC Neil Tong recorded several clips of a derogatory nature during two visits to the woman's home in Walsall.

He was dismissed from West Midlands Police on Thursday after a panel ruled he had breached professional standards.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) called the videos "disgraceful and an abuse of trust".

An independent disciplinary panel heard PC Tong used his personal mobile to film the clips, some of which showed objects being thrown at her.

Some of the clips contained the "crying with laughter" emoji and were sent on the messaging app to a member of the public and a colleague, the panel said.

Image caption West Midlands Police dismissed the officer without notice

The video footage was discovered in October 2016 after his phone was seized in connection with a separate matter.

IOPC West Midlands regional director Derrick Campbell said: "The degrading manner in which PC Tong mocked and otherwise treated the woman concerned was disgraceful and a clear abuse of his position of trust."

The three day hearing held by West Midlands Police, followed an investigation by the IOPC.

The force concluded his actions did amount to gross misconduct and that he should be instantly dismissed, the IOPC said.

West Midlands Police declined to comment on the case.