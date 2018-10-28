Pedestrian killed in Belgrave Middleway hit-and-run
A 23-year-old man has died following a hit-and-run crash on a road in Birmingham.
The man was thought to have been crossing the Belgrave Middleway, the site of a crash last December where six people died, at about 03:30 GMT.
Police said he was struck by a car which failed to stop at the scene.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead. Police have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.
The road was closed for a number of hours but has since reopened.