A man has admitted murdering his ex-partner and her mother following a relationship breakdown.

Khaola Saleem, 49, and Raneem Oudeh, 22, were fatally stabbed outside Ms Saleem's home in Solihull on 27 August.

Ms Oudeh married Janbaz Tarin, 21 in an Islamic ceremony but dumped him when she discovered he had a secret wife and children in the Middle East.

Tarin "spent the day hunting" down Ms Oudeh and her mother who were on the phone to police when he attacked.

'Two defenceless ladies'

He went on the run after killing them and was arrested three days later.

Tarin is due to be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court at a date yet to be fixed.

It was "a brutal murder of two defenceless ladies by a man who had spent the day hunting them down", West Midlands Police said.

The circumstances of the stabbing are being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and the force said it would accept any "learning".

Ms Oudeh and her mother were attacked at Mrs Saleem's home in Northdown Road shortly after 00:30 BST and were confirmed dead at the scene.

A post mortem examination concluded they had died from multiple stab wounds.

The pair met at Solihull College and were married in an Islamic ceremony but their marriage was not recognised in UK law.

Ms Oudeh, who has a two-year-old son, and Mrs Saleem, who has five other children, were born in Syria.

Hunting them down

It emerged Ms Oudeh had dumped Tarin, of Evelyn Road, Sparkhill, Birmingham, in the weeks before his attack after learning about his wife and children.

He was abusive towards Ms Oudeh during their relationship and after they split up he repeatedly hassled his ex-partner to the point she secured a non-molestation order against him.

Tarin flouted that court order and, in the hours leading up to the assault, Ms Oudeh made three calls to police.

On the night of the attack he followed Ms Saleem and her daughter to a shisha lounge before hunting them down elsewhere, police said.

Det Ch Supt Mark Payne said police were in contact with Ms Oudeh from the shisha lounge and were trying to reach her but failed to catch up with her before Tarin did.

He said: "As we were trying to get to her, she was moving on.

"We never got to the same place as she was tragically before the events unfolded."