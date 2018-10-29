Birmingham & Black Country

Crowbar pair target Brierley Hill car containing armed police

  • 29 October 2018
Waterfront Way - generic image Image copyright Google
Image caption The incident happened on Waterfront Way in Brierley Hill (generic image above)

Two men pulled up alongside a car and threatened its occupants with a crowbar, but they soon discovered that a police firearms team was inside the vehicle.

The men drove off along Waterfront Way, Brierley Hill, but police caught up with them.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

One inspector tweeted on Saturday he was still "chuckling" and added: "I'd love to have seen their faces."

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites