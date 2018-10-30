Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV from the ambulance's cameras has been released

Paramedics' belongings were stolen when an ambulance was broken into as a crew treated a patient in a house nearby.

Staff returned to their locked vehicle in Northfield, Birmingham, at about 21:00 GMT on Sunday to find the driver's window smashed.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the "despicable crime" meant the ambulance could not be used for 999 calls.

CCTV footage from the ambulance's cameras has been released.

It shows the vehicle parked on Frankley Beeches Road and a person smashing its glass.

Nathan Hudson of West Midlands Ambulance Service Trust said: "I cannot begin to understand why someone would do this to an emergency blue-lighted vehicle which has the sole responsibility of helping people.

"It really does make you question the morals of some people.

"It is unacceptable that ambulance staff, who are there to help people in their hour of need, are made to suffer by members of the public."

The out-of-service ambulance is being repaired.

Among the personal items taken was an iPhone.