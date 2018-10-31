Four people have appeared in court after a car was driven the wrong way down two motorways.

It went the incorrect way on the M5 and M6 and through red lights while being tracked by police, the West Midlands force said.

Three men, aged 45, 38 and 24, and a 17-year-old boy have been charged with burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

Among other charges, the 38-year-old and 24-year-old men have also been charged with dangerous driving.

They appeared at Walsall Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and are due at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 27 November.