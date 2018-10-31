Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The collision happened on Lewisham Road, Smethwick

A cyclist has died after being knocked down in a hit-and-run crash.

The man was riding on Lewisham Road, towards Middlemore Road in Smethwick, West Midlands, when he was struck by the white van at 03:02 GMT on Tuesday.

He was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham, but died on Wednesday.

West Midlands Police has appealed for help in tracing the van, believed to be a VW Crafter or Mercedes Sprinter, which may have damage on its nearside.

Det Sgt Paul Hughes, from the force's serious collision investigation unit, said: "The driver would have definitely known they had been involved in a collision and we strongly believe they actually came back and drove past the scene.

"The cyclist was left lying on the pavement in an extremely serious condition and it is only thanks to passers-by that medical assistance was obtained."

He said officers have already spoken to some witnesses and are assessing CCTV, and called for anyone with more information or dashcam footage to come forward.