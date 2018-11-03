Image copyright Google Image caption Gunshots were fired from a car in Victoria Road, Handsworth

Two teenage boys have been hurt in a shooting in Birmingham.

A 15-year-old was shot in the back and a 14-year-old was hit in the arm in the incident in Handsworth on Friday night.

The older boy is in a serious but stable condition in hospital, while the younger boy was not thought to be seriously injured.

The gunshots are believed to have been fired from a car which left the scene in Victoria Road at about 20:15 GMT, West Midlands Police said.

Det Sgt Matt Marston said: "We are still piecing together the circumstances around what happened, but we will not tolerate anyone being shot, especially not teenagers."

The road has been cordoned off for a police investigation.