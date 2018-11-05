Image copyright REX/Shutterstock Image caption Suzy Lamplugh disappeared in 1986 and was declared dead, presumed murdered, in 1994

The fresh search for clues behind the murder of estate agent Suzy Lamplugh has entered a second week.

Ms Lamplugh, from London, was 25 when she disappeared in 1986 and declared dead, presumed murdered, in 1994, although a body has never been found.

Met Police confirmed it would on Monday resume its search in the back garden of the former home of the prime suspect's mother in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham.

Killer John Cannan hopes it will "end speculation about his involvement".

Cannan, who is serving a life sentence, was named as a suspect in 2002.

The Met, which is leading the investigation with support from the West Midlands force and a private forensics company, would not say how long the search would continue.

Homeowner Phillip Carey said he has had no discussion with police about when the search would end and, when asked last week about how long the investigation would last, said: "How long is a piece of string?"

Image caption Police have been searching the former home of John Cannan's mother since last Monday

Officers, who began work at the home last Monday, have been on site throughout the weekend.

A garage to the back of the semi-detached property in Shipton Road has been dismantled and paving has been removed.

Cannan, 64, is serving a life sentence for the abduction and murder of Bristol newlywed Shirley Banks, for which he was jailed in 1989.

Image copyright PA Image caption John Cannan and the 'Mr Kipper' e-fit

A former Met detective who led a review of the case beginning in 2000 said Cannan bore a strong resemblance to an e-fit of a man to whom Suzy Lamplugh was seen talking on the day she went missing.

Ms Lamplugh disappeared after going to meet a client in Fulham on 28 July 1986. He was known only as "Mr Kipper" and was never traced.

Image copyright REX/Shutterstock Image caption Suzy Lamplugh went missing in 1986 aged 25

According to reports Cannan was nicknamed Kipper during an earlier prison sentence.

His solicitor Matthew Claughton said: "Mr Cannan hopes that the search of his mother's former home will conclude swiftly so as to bring to an end speculation as to his involvement in this matter."

The forensic experts assisting police have previously worked on the search for Madeleine McCann.