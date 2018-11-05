Image copyright Google Image caption A 41-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Coventry Road in Small Heath

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed in the head.

The 41-year-old man was attacked on Coventry Road in the Small Heath area of Birmingham on Saturday.

The victim, who suffered serious head injuries, was taken to hospital at about 05:10 GMT, where he later died.

West Midlands Police said a man, also 41, handed himself in at a police station on Sunday and was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He remains in police custody where he is being questioned.

Det Insp Warren Hines said: "A man has tragically lost his life and we are still in the process of establishing what led to him sustaining these fatal injuries.

"The arrest is good progress, but we are following a number of lines of inquiry and I would urge anyone who can assist us to get in touch as soon as possible."