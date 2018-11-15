Face of Suffrage: Hilda Burkitt selfie mosaic unveiled
A giant mosaic of a suffragette made up of thousands of selfies and pictures of "inspiring" women has been unveiled.
The 20m (65ft) portrait of Hilda Burkitt is on show at Birmingham New Street station, where she threw a stone at the prime minister's train in 1909.
Named Face of Suffrage, the artwork includes 3,724 photos from the public.
Artist Helen Marshall said: "The photo is the face of a smiling Edwardian lady, but her story is far from what we might expect."
Ms Marshall had appealed for selfies and pictures of women "you wish to celebrate" for the Face of Suffrage artwork marking 100 years since the first British women voted.
Militant suffragette Burkitt, born in Wolverhampton in 1876, was jailed for breaking a window of Prime Minister Herbert Asquith's train.
She went on hunger strike and was force-fed 292 times during her sentence at Birmingham's Winson Green Prison.
Ms Marshall said she chose Burkitt as the subject of her piece after people she spoke to "really seemed to connect" with the picture the mosaic is based on.
"She's looking at you and she's got a warmth. It was almost unanimous... so that's how I made my decision."
"It is such an amazing photo," Ms Marshall said.
It was taken by Burkitt's sister Lillian, a photographer and fellow suffragette who ran a studio called Warwick Arts Company.
'Gentle, dignified beauty'
The artist said she understood Burkitt may be a divisive figure to some, but wanted to focus on her as an individual.
Her aim, she said, was to show suffragettes, who had been depicted as "middle class women in petticoats with placards" had suffered.
"I had the opportunity to tell the traumatic side of what some women went through for people to interpret how they will," she said.
"But it is told through an image of gentle, dignified beauty," she said.
"That's the twist in the tale."
The artwork will be display until 14 December, marking the centenary of when some British women voted in a general election for the first time in 1918.