Image copyright The People's Picture Image caption The 20m (65ft) portrait of Hilda Burkitt will be on display until 14 December

A giant mosaic of a suffragette made up of thousands of selfies and pictures of "inspiring" women has been unveiled.

The 20m (65ft) portrait of Hilda Burkitt is on show at Birmingham New Street station, where she threw a stone at the prime minister's train in 1909.

Named Face of Suffrage, the artwork includes 3,724 photos from the public.

Artist Helen Marshall said: "The photo is the face of a smiling Edwardian lady, but her story is far from what we might expect."

Ms Marshall had appealed for selfies and pictures of women "you wish to celebrate" for the Face of Suffrage artwork marking 100 years since the first British women voted.

Image copyright The People's Picture Image caption Sandra Whale, from Birmingham, submitted two photos: one featuring her, aged 18, with her mum Nancy Collins, who can be seen in the second picture posing with her own mother, Annie Bowden, at the seaside

Militant suffragette Burkitt, born in Wolverhampton in 1876, was jailed for breaking a window of Prime Minister Herbert Asquith's train.

She went on hunger strike and was force-fed 292 times during her sentence at Birmingham's Winson Green Prison.

Ms Marshall said she chose Burkitt as the subject of her piece after people she spoke to "really seemed to connect" with the picture the mosaic is based on.

Image copyright The People's Picture Image caption Mai Tassinari who lives in London submitted her photo because she "wanted to participate in the creation of a piece of art" and help mark women getting the right to vote

"She's looking at you and she's got a warmth. It was almost unanimous... so that's how I made my decision."

"It is such an amazing photo," Ms Marshall said.

It was taken by Burkitt's sister Lillian, a photographer and fellow suffragette who ran a studio called Warwick Arts Company.

'Gentle, dignified beauty'

The artist said she understood Burkitt may be a divisive figure to some, but wanted to focus on her as an individual.

Her aim, she said, was to show suffragettes, who had been depicted as "middle class women in petticoats with placards" had suffered.

"I had the opportunity to tell the traumatic side of what some women went through for people to interpret how they will," she said.

"But it is told through an image of gentle, dignified beauty," she said.

"That's the twist in the tale."

Image copyright LSE Women's Library Image caption The artwork includes historical pictures which are on display at the Birmingham Hippodrome

The artwork will be display until 14 December, marking the centenary of when some British women voted in a general election for the first time in 1918.