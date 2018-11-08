Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Birmingham Crown Court heard 25-year-old Derek Myers died from his injuries after being shot in the street in Hockley on 30 October 2015

A reveller was shot dead in a revenge attack amid an "explosion" of violence at a nightclub, a jury has heard.

Derek Myers, 25, was gunned down during a "hostile interaction" between two groups of men in Hockley on 30 October 2015, Birmingham Crown Court heard.

Prosecutors allege Theodore Beckford, 36, carried out the attack shortly after his friend Marvin Duffus was attacked outside the Big Bang snooker club in Soho Hill.

Mr Beckford denies murder.

At the opening of his trial, prosecutor Annabel Darlow QC told jurors a "brewing argument" outside the club at about 04:30 GMT had turned physical.

In an assault captured on CCTV, Ms Darlow said, Mr Duffus was attacked and stabbed before being shot five times.

Six men can be seen walking away from Mr Duffus as he is "lying very seriously injured on the pavement", she said.

In the footage, which does not capture the moment of Mr Myer's shooting, the defendant can be seen to follow the group with his left arm raised, the court heard.

"In that left arm he is brandishing a gun, and his left arm is pointing towards the group containing, amongst others, the man who must have just shot and seriously injured Marvin Duffus", Ms Darlow said.

"What he wants is revenge. A few seconds later, the prosecution say, he shoots and kills Derek Myers."

Mr Duffus received injuries which have left him dependent upon "life-long specialist medical care", Ms Darlow said.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Myers was shot in the street outside the Big Bang snooker club in Soho Hill, Hockley, Birmingham, at about 04:30 BST on 30 October 2015

Jurors also heard at least one member of each group was armed with a handgun, with firearms passed from hand to hand "according to need, and according to status" during the violence outside the club.

Mr Beckford disappeared "beneath the radar" after the killing on October 30, 2015, Ms Darlow said.

The trial continues.