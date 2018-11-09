Image caption Police have been conducting house-to-house enquiries in the area

Three men have been charged with murder after a man was beaten to death in a Birmingham street, police said.

A 55-year-old man from Eastern Europe was found fatally injured in Walford Road, Sparkbrook, on Tuesday evening.

Olegas Borisovskis, 59, Saulius Lemezonas, 43, and Vytautas Medeckis, 29, have all been charged with murder.

Borisovskis, of Walford Road, Sparkhill, and two other Lithuanian nationals who are of no fixed address will appear in court on Saturday.

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Police were called to Walford Road in Sparkbrook shortly after 19:00 GMT on Tuesday

A post-mortem examination revealed the victim died due to multiple blunt force trauma injuries to his head and body, West Midlands Police said.

Detectives are still appealing for witnesses to come forward.