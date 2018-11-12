Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The reasons Scott Buchanan was killed remain unclear, police said

Police say they are still "determined" to bring to justice the killer of a man shot dead at his home 10 years ago.

Scott Buchanan, 23, was shot after coming to help his mother who was attacked after answering the door in Tividale on 12 November, 2008.

Det Supt Matt Markham said 10 years on West Midlands Police were "still seeking that crucial breakthrough which will enable us to catch the killer".

The reasons for the killing remained unclear, he said.

'Haunt me forever'

The shooting took place just after 22.00 GMT in Callaghan Drive after Mr Buchanan's mother, Caron, went to answer the door and it was "forced inwards".

Police said it led to a "violent struggle", with her being "sandwiched" between her son and the attacker.

Mr Buchanan was shot in the chest at "close range" and died at the scene, police told a press conference after the murder. His mother suffered a minor head injury.

Det Supt Markham said: "While the murderer may have been able to move on, Scott 's family have been forced to live with part of them missing for a decade."

He appealed to anyone who had "misguided loyalty to the gunman", adding there were "processes in place to protect those who can provide information".

Mr Buchanan's mother added nothing could "take away the pain" of losing her son.

"He had his life ahead of him and although I am a grandmother, I often think about whether I would have been a grandmother to his children too," she said.

"Being close to him when it happened, but being so defenceless to stop it, is something that will haunt me forever."

Anyone with information was urged to contact the force or Crimestoppers anonymously.