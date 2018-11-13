Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened on Hartopp Road in September

A man has admitted assaulting a traffic warden who was kicked and stamped on in a street attack.

The attack happened on Hartopp Road in the Alum Rock area of Birmingham on 14 September.

Danyal Bashir, 19, of Hartopp Road, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm at the city's crown court.

A previous hearing was told the warden was pulled off his bike and left with a split lip and bruising to his head and hands.

A video posted on social media showed the warden being repeatedly kicked in the head and body by several men.

Bashir, who was warned he is likely to receive a jail sentence, will be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on 23 November.