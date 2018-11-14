Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jason Spence - pictured on his wedding day - was killed in a drive-by shooting in 2002

The daughters of a man killed in a drive-by shooting say they cannot move on because they are still without answers 16 years later.

In a new appeal to catch those responsible, the family of Jason Spence demanded "justice".

Mr Spence was shot from a car after an altercation outside a pub in Great Barr, Sandwell, on 13 November 2002, police said. He was 31.

The West Midlands force said the family remained devastated.

Mr Spence's daughter Cherre was a child at the time of the killing. Now 27, she said: "We want to move on but we can't when we don't have answers.

"I have two young children and how do you explain to them? It is not just about not knowing who did it but why?"

Her sister, Tammy, 22, said: "We need justice, and we are urging people to come forward and give any information.

"Please help us as a family and we want to move on with our lives."

Before the shooting, Mr Spence had been at The Bell pub in Booth Farm Road, Great Barr.

Police said they believed that after he left, he was involved in an altercation with two men in a silver Mitsubishi Gallant estate.

Mr Spence and friends were then followed by the car to Cardington Avenue, according to the force, which said shots were fired from the vehicle.

It happened at about 23:15 GMT.

Police have reissued descriptions of the suspects.