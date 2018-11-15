Image copyright Google Image caption Gross misconduct was proven at a hearing at West Midlands Police headquarters

A police officer has been disciplined over an "inappropriate relationship" with a "vulnerable" woman while on duty.

PC Matthew Crowe from the West Midlands force has been given a final written warning about behaviour last year.

The Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) said it investigated allegations of an "improper" and "sexual" relationship.

Gross misconduct was proven at a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday.

West Midlands Police has been contacted for comment.

The IOPC said PC Crowe had come into contact with the woman in the course of his professional duties and given her his personal mobile number.

It said the relationship ended after he disclosed the matter to a supervisor following a presentation on maintaining professional boundaries.

The relationship was conducted between April and October 2017.

The IOPC said the force agreed with the investigation's conclusion that PC Crowe had a case to answer for gross misconduct.

It was proven at a hearing held before an independently-chaired panel at West Midlands Police headquarters.

PC Crowe accepted his conduct had breached "professional standards of authority, respect and courtesy", the IOPC said.

He was given a final written warning after the panel also found he had breached standards relating to "discreditable conduct".

IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said all officers were in a position of trust and authority in relation to the public.

The investigation began following a referral from the force in November 2017.