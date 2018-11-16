Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Carlito Fearon was jailed for 18 years over the attempted murder of a US tourist

Two men were jailed for an "unprovoked attack" on an American tourist at a Birmingham chip shop.

Carlito Fearon, 21, of Benmore Avenue, Edgbaston, stabbed the victim ten times with a pen knife in May.

Warren Ricardo Johnson, 21, of Kellett Road, Nechells, joined Fearon in confronting the tourist before he was set upon.

The victim, 20, said he hopes the men can reflect on their actions and "rebuild their lives" like he has.

Fearon was convicted of attempted murder and sentenced to 18 years, while Ricardo was found guilty of wounding and sentenced to 14 years.

Both defendants pleaded guilty to being in possession of a blade at an earlier hearing at Birmingham Crown Court.

They will both be bound by an extended five-year licence period upon their eventual release.

West Midlands Police said the victim, from Chicago, was visiting family in the UK had been clubbing with a family member when he was set upon at a fish bar in Smallbrook Queensway into the early hours of 18 May.

Fearon and Johnson had "barged into the front of the queue" arguing with staff, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

The pair believed the victim made a comment towards them and confronted him, the prosecution service added.

CCTV footage showed Johnson passing something to Fearon before leaving the shop.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Warren Ricardo Johnson was jailed for 14 years after he was found guilty of wounding

Fearon was "nose-to-nose" with the victim, shouting at him. He unfolded a penknife and stabbed him "without any provocation" up to 10 times, the CPS said.

In a statement released by police, the victim, who has not been named, said: "I hope the lesson to be learned from this is that carrying a knife, even out of a misplaced notion of self-defence, is an act of extreme danger and misjudgement − and it has cost these young men their liberty for a long time.

"I hope they are able to reflect on this and eventually rebuild their lives as I am doing with mine."

A CPS spokesman said: "This was an unprovoked attack on a victim who was visiting the family in the UK".

Investigating officer Det Con Ed Ketterer, added "This was a savage attack that could easily have proved to be fatal − and shows how minor spats can quickly escalate into very serious incidents when people carry knives."