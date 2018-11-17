Image copyright Google maps Image caption Police said one of the shootings happened in Soho Road, Handsworth

Two men have suffered "life-changing" injuries in separate shootings in Birmingham, police said.

The first was in Soho Road, Handsworth, at 14:30 GMT on Friday when a 21-year-old was shot in the hip.

Hours later at 20:30, a 22-year-old man was shot in an alleyway near McDonalds in Bordesley Green.

Police said both men were being treated in hospital following the attacks and urged witnesses to come forward. CCTV from both areas is being examined.

Det Insp Vanessa Eyles said: "We will not tolerate anyone being shot and we are determined to catch whoever was responsible.

"I would urge anyone with information which can assist us to get in contact as soon as possible."