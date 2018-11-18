Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Police are asking anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious on Saturday night to come forward

Mystery surrounds the death of a man whose body was found near a residential street in the middle of the night.

It is "unclear" how the 20-year-old, who was found near George Avenue, Rowley Regis, shortly after midnight on Saturday, suffered fatal injuries, police said.

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious has been urged to contact West Midlands Police.

The area has been sealed off while officers make house-to-house inquiries.