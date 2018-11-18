Birmingham & Black Country

Body of man, 20, found in Rowley Regis

  • 18 November 2018
George Avenue Image copyright Google Maps
Image caption Police are asking anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious on Saturday night to come forward

Mystery surrounds the death of a man whose body was found near a residential street in the middle of the night.

It is "unclear" how the 20-year-old, who was found near George Avenue, Rowley Regis, shortly after midnight on Saturday, suffered fatal injuries, police said.

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious has been urged to contact West Midlands Police.

The area has been sealed off while officers make house-to-house inquiries.

