Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police want to speak to the men regarding "a large-scale fight involving upwards of 20 people in the city centre"

CCTV has been released by police hunting attackers who stabbed three people during a huge fight outside a city centre McDonald's.

Two men aged 18 and 19 were stabbed in the arm and leg, respectively, and a 17-year-old boy was knifed in the chest in Dale End, Birmingham, on October 2.

Witnesses at the time said up to 100 teenagers had been in the area.

Det Insp Greg Evans said belts and a metal bar were also brandished as weapons.

Image copyright @TUTACAREUK/ TWITTER Image caption Three men were taken to hospital with stab wounds

"What happened was totally unacceptable: a large-scale fight involving upwards of 20 people in the city centre in broad daylight," he added.

"We are releasing these additional CCTV images, some of which clearly show the people we want to speak to.

"What I'd say to these individuals is that 'we'll find you' so do the right thing and contact us so you can give us your version of events.

"If anyone else has photos or video of the disorder then I'd ask them to also contact us as they could hold vital information."