Image copyright Family picture Image caption Kingsley Burrell was 29 years old when he died from cardiac arrest

The family of a man who died four days after being restrained by police wants three officers accused of misconduct "to be dismissed".

Kingsley Burrell died from a cardiac arrest after being detained by West Midlands Police in March 2011.

Paul Adey, Mark Fannon, and Paul Greenfield, who are the subject of a misconduct panel, deny using excessive force and dishonest accounts.

Mr Burrell's family said the "quest for answers" continued.

The father of three had reported a disturbance to police about gunmen threatening him in Birmingham. He was later arrested by officers and sectioned.

Fiona Barton QC, for the Independent Office for Police Conduct, told the misconduct hearing Mr Burrell was subjected to a "prolonged and violent restraint and struggle," adding he was "extremely violent" towards officers.

The trainee security guard died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 31 March 2011.

Image copyright PA Image caption PCs Mark Fannon (third from left), Paul Adey (foreground) and Paul Greenfield (right) pictured at a previous court hearing

In a statement released on behalf of Mr Burrell's family, Reverend Desmond Jaddoo said it was time for the police to "set their house in order" as their "quest for answers and justice goes on."

"It is our reserved hope that finally the assembled panel will do the right thing in this case and dismiss these officers," the statement continued.

Image caption The family and friends of Kingsley Burrell said the "quest for answers" continued

In 2015, an inquest jury ruled prolonged restraint had been a factor in Mr Burrell's death and the failure to provide basic medical attention.

The hearing was told a blanket put over his head should have been removed.

In October 2017, the three police officers were cleared of perjury and perverting the course of justice by jurors at Birmingham Crown Court.

The misconduct hearing at Sutton Coldfield Police Station continues and is expected to last five weeks.