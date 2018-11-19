Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mr Zaheer, 22, was found shot in Handsworth, Birmingham, on 22 May

Two brothers have been found guilty of shooting dead a man in his car.

Anib Khan, 23, was caught on CCTV firing into a car driven by Taimoor Zaheer, 22, in Handsworth, on 22 May.

Khan and his brother Harras Khan, 25, both of Crompton Road, Handsworth, were found guilty of murder at Birmingham Crown Court.

Anib Khan's girlfriend, Nahima Begum, 24, who drove him to Dover, was found guilty of assisting an offender.

All three will be sentenced on Tuesday.

Anib Khan was arrested in the early hours at the port where he planned to get a ferry, police said.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Anib Khan (left) and Harras Kahn will be sentenced on Tuesday

Georgina Davies, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said the shooting resulted from a "drug feud".

"This was a premeditated killing carried out by the defendants discharging a gun in a residential area," she said.

Det Insp Paul Joyce of West Midlands Police said it was an "appalling act of violence".

"Thankfully, we were able to build up a picture of what had happened thanks to extensive CCTV coverage of the area, and were able to circulate Khan's details, which meant he wasn't able to flee the country as planned," he said.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Taimoor Zaheer was found with gunshot wounds inside his car and was confirmed dead at the scene

He added that he hoped Mr Zaheer's family would gain "some sense of justice".

Mr Zaheer told friends he had argued with the brothers but was not particularly concerned about it.

The next afternoon he was "caught in traffic" outside the brothers' house with two friends, police said.

CCTV showed the brothers gesture to Mr Zaheer to follow them to nearby Maxwell Avenue, where they got a shotgun from a parked van and he was shot at "point-blank range".