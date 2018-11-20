Image copyright Google Image caption The 34-year-old victim was with a group of travellers at North Worcestershire Golf Course at the time of the attack

A PC has been charged with racially aggravated wounding after a police dog bit a traveller's leg.

The man needed surgery after the attack at North Worcestershire Golf Course, Northfield, Birmingham, in 2017.

PC Paul Birch, 50, is also accused of unlawfully and maliciously causing grievous bodily harm and is due before Birmingham magistrates on Wednesday.

The West Midlands Police officer was charged after an investigation by the Independent Office of Police Conduct.

The police watchdog said its investigation examined how and why the dog was deployed on 4 September after the West Midlands force referred itself.

Mr Birch has been suspended.