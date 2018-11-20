Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Brothers Anib Khan and Harras Kahn were jailed for life

Two brothers have been jailed for life for murdering a man shot dead in his car in a suspected drugs feud.

Anib Khan, 23, who was caught on CCTV firing into the car driven by Taimoor Zaheer in Birmingham in May, must serve at least 32 years.

Harras Khan, 25, who police said handed his brother the weapon in Handsworth, was told to serve at least 29 years.

Nahima Begum, who drove the younger brother, her boyfried, to Dover after the shooting, was jailed for 15 months.

On Monday at Birmingham Crown Court, Begum, 24, from Botha Road, Bordesley Green, Birmingham, was found guilty of assisting an offender and the brothers were found guilty of murder.

The Khans, from Crompton Road, Handsworth, will also serve concurrent sentences for possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. The younger brother was given a 12-year sentence for the offence, and Harras Khan a nine-year sentence.

Nahima Begum drove Anib Khan to Dover where he planned to catch a ferry, the court heard

Georgina Davies, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said the afternoon shooting on 22 May resulted from a "drug feud".

According to West Midlands Police, the brothers lured 22-year-old Mr Zaheer to his death.

CCTV shows them gesturing to him to follow them in their black Audi to a nearby street.

There, the force said, Harras Khan unlocked a parked van and pulled out a shotgun, before the pair shouted to their victim: "Do you want it?"

Harras Khan handed the weapon to his brother before shouting "blast him, do it," police said.