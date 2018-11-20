Image caption Museum bosses say they will keep people updated on plans to modernise the attraction

A proposed revamp of Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery has been postponed until after the city hosts the Commonwealth Games.

The Chamberlain Square attraction was due to shut next year for at least three years as part of an overhaul of the council house building it sits in.

A museum spokeswoman said the city council now plans to carry out the modernisation after the 2022 games.

"This does not change our ambitions to redevelop the museum," she added.

"We will continue to plan the new displays and public facilities so that work can begin onsite sometime after 2022."

The museum's earlier plans included opening a new centre in Yardley, Birmingham, to house its collections.

The attraction currently occupies part of the main Grade II* listed council house building and almost two thirds of the building's extension to the rear.

However, much of its collection of around one million objects in total, lies in storage at the Museum Collection Centre in Nechells.

Most of the 17 sports at the games in four years' time will take place in the city centre and neighbouring locations, including athletics at an upgraded Alexander Stadium.