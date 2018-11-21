Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption Firefighters were called to the scene at about midnight

A factory has been gutted in a "severe" blaze.

The two-storey unit on the Marshalls industrial estate in Wolverhampton caught fire at about midnight, the fire service said.

Crews remain at the scene in Sedgley Street, where the fire has been brought under control and contained.

The cause of the blaze has yet to be established, and there were no reports of casualties or injuries, West Midlands Fire Service said.

It said the building was examined by a structural engineer and deemed safe.

At its peak, eight crews and 40 firefighters were brought in to fight the flames.

