Image caption Twenty-one people died and 182 injured when two bombs exploded in Birmingham in 1974

A memorial to remember the victims of the Birmingham pub bombings offers "peace and hope", the city's Irish Association said.

Three sculptural steel trees will be unveiled in the city later in front of victims' families 44 years after the attack on 21 November, 1974.

Each tree will have seven leaves making a total of 21 - one for each life lost.

Justice4the21 said it would be a "multi-faith event" as the "bombs didn't discriminate and neither do we."

Two planted bombs - which ripped through the Mulberry Bush and Tavern in the Town pubs - were widely believed to be the work of the IRA.

Birmingham Irish Association, a charity providing welfare and cultural services to the Irish community who are behind the memorial - erected outside Grand Central at New Street station - want the tribute to show that people "can recover from devastating events".

Its chief executive Maurice Malone told the BBC: "Obviously 21 people lost their lives that night. I think the Irish community died that night too.

"This is our opportunity to recognise those people who lost their lives that night.

"But also offer some peace and hope and moving forward to say 'actually these devastating events that happen to communities and cites you can recover and you can move forward'."

The names of each of the victims will also be imprinted on the leaves.

Campaign group Justice4the21 said in a tweet: "We have no interest in the heritage of the bombers, merely that they are caught, prosecuted & (hopefully) sentenced accordingly."

The Birmingham Six were jailed for the murders and served 17 years behind bars, before their convictions were quashed by the Court of Appeal in 1991.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ten people were killed in the Mulberry Bush explosion

No-one has been brought to justice for the attacks, but a recent ITV documentary by journalist John Ware identified two suspects.

Full inquests, lasting nine weeks, will begin in February next year.

It comes after the families said they would not appeal against a ruling not to name suspects in the hearings.