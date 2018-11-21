Image copyright Google Image caption The 34-year-old victim was with a group of travellers at North Worcestershire Golf Course at the time of the attack

A PC has denied racially aggravated wounding after a police dog bit a traveller's leg.

West Midlands Police officer Paul Birch, 50, is accused of unlawfully and maliciously causing grievous bodily harm.

It relates to an incident at the site of the former North Worcestershire Golf Course at Northfield, Birmingham, in September last year.

Mr Birch will appear at Birmingham Crown Court on 18 December.