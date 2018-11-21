Birmingham & Black Country

West Midlands Police officer denies dog attack on traveller

  • 21 November 2018
North Worcestershire Golf Course Image copyright Google
Image caption The 34-year-old victim was with a group of travellers at North Worcestershire Golf Course at the time of the attack

A PC has denied racially aggravated wounding after a police dog bit a traveller's leg.

West Midlands Police officer Paul Birch, 50, is accused of unlawfully and maliciously causing grievous bodily harm.

It relates to an incident at the site of the former North Worcestershire Golf Course at Northfield, Birmingham, in September last year.

Mr Birch will appear at Birmingham Crown Court on 18 December.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites