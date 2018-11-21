Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sgt Iftikhar Ali will appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday

A West Midlands Police officer has been charged with conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office.

Iftikhar Ali, 39, of Longmore Road, Solihull, faces five misconduct charges and five further allegations of breaching data protection.

He is also charged with conspiring to pervert the course of justice, West Midlands Police said.

Sgt Ali is due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The officer has been suspended from police duties following his arrest in March 2018.

Three other men, who do not work for the force, have also been charged in connection to the case, police said.

Waheed Mohammed, 28, of Willows Road, Balsall Heath, has been charged with conspiring to pervert the course of justice and two counts of aiding and abetting misconduct in a public office.

Azhar Mahmood, 32, of Birchfield Road, Perry Barr, has been charged with two counts of aiding and abetting misconduct in a public office.

Naser Ali, 28, of Churchill Road, Bordesley Green, has been charged with conspiring to pervert the course of justice and aiding and abetting misconduct in a public office.