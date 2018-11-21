Sutton Coldfield stabbing: Two guilty of boy's murder
- 21 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 17-year-old boy and 21-year-old man have been convicted of murdering a teenager outside a McDonald's restaurant.
Ozell Pemberton, 16, who was described as a "one of a kind" by his parents was stabbed in the chest in Sutton Coldfield town centre on 17 May.
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and Oscar Ingram, of Banners Grove in Erdington, were found guilty at Birmingham Crown Court.
They will be sentenced at a later date.