Image copyright Family handout Image caption A post-mortem examination found Ozell Pemberton died of a single stab wound to the chest

A 17-year-old boy and 21-year-old man have been convicted of murdering a teenager outside a McDonald's restaurant.

Ozell Pemberton, 16, who was described as a "one of a kind" by his parents was stabbed in the chest in Sutton Coldfield town centre on 17 May.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and Oscar Ingram, of Banners Grove in Erdington, were found guilty at Birmingham Crown Court.

They will be sentenced at a later date.