Image copyright University of Birmingham Image caption Staff said they are "troubled" by the decision to jail Matthew Hedges amid their own concerns over safety

Staff at the University of Birmingham have voted to boycott its new Dubai campus following the jailing of a British student.

Matthew Hedges, 31, has been convicted of spying in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and jailed for life.

University and College Union members said they will not engage with the campus, which admitted students in September.

The university said Dubai opportunities for staff had always been optional.

The UCU motion was overwhelmingly backed on Thursday afternoon, the union said.

It called for members not to volunteer materials for modules on the Dubai campus, not to volunteer for internal or external exam boards for Dubai-based programmes and not to sign up for any Dubai training.

Birmingham branch president James Brackley said all 45 union staff who had attended voted in favour of it. A second vote, which included all staff and support staff in the room, was also backed by almost 100 people, he said.

The university employs about 6,000 people.

Image copyright Alamy Image caption Birmingham UCU president James Brackley, left, addressing the meeting, alongside MP Roger Godsiff, right

The union said the vote was the culmination of "months of frustration at trying to get the university to take its responsibilities in the UAE seriously."

"The case of Matthew Hedges shows quite clearly that once someone is detained in Dubai they will be entirely at the mercy of the Dubai authorities," Mr Brackley said.

"This raises more serious questions about the University of Birmingham's decision to establish a Dubai campus."

The university confirmed that Dubai law will apply on the new Dubai campus as it will be considered a public place.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Staff claimed the University of Birmingham "failed to stand up for human rights and academic freedom

A University of Birmingham spokesman said: "We have always respected the views of those staff who do not wish to engage with our Dubai campus and have been clear from the outset that opportunities to work in Dubai are optional for all staff and indeed in most instances staff have actively applied for these roles.

"Like every other university we have our own policies and ethical approval processes that govern the way staff and students live, travel, study and undertake research internationally.

Other universities have been asked about their connections with the UAE.

Heriot-Watt University, based in Edinburgh, said it encourages their staff to follow current advice issued by the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office and "to respect local laws and customs at all times."

City University London and Bradford University which also have campuses in Dubai told BBC News that they had had no issues with boycotts by staff or students.

Exeter, London Business School, Middlesex, Hull International Business School and the University of Manchester have not yet responded to inquiries.