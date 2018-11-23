Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Karl Glancey admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility

A man who killed his mother's neighbour and injured three others while having a "mental health crisis" has been made subject to a hospital order.

At three separate addresses on a Sunday last November, Karl Glancey attacked his wife with an iron bar, then used a knife to slash both her aunt and his father-in-law, police said.

Glancey, 44, was later arrested and the following day, the stabbed body of Martin Briggs was found.

He was sentenced on Thursday.

At an earlier Birmingham Crown Court hearing into the Black Country attacks, Glancey admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility, and also pleaded guilty to three grievous bodily harm offences.

Police said his actions were the result of a "mental health crisis".

The body of Martin Briggs was found at a property neighbouring his attacker's mother

Mr Briggs, 47, was found with fatal stab wounds at a Cradley Heath property next door to Glancey's mother.

Police said it was also in Cradley Heath, at his home on Dingle Avenue, where Glancey attacked his wife before driving to his father-in-law's house in Tividale.

There he put a rope around the 69-year-old's neck, attached it to the car, and tried to drive off.

His victim managed to free himself, according to the West Midlands force, but Glancey cut him and then headed to another Tividale address where he slashed the face of his wife's aunt, 73.

The trio needed hospital treatment, but none of their injuries were life-threatening and each made a full recovery, police said.

Det Insp Harry Harrison said: "Sadly whatever caused Glancey's mental health episode that day resulted in a family losing a much-loved relative.

"Glancey's family too have been torn apart by his actions that day and our sympathies remain with all those affected by this tragic incident."