Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Branden Daniels was sentenced on Friday

A driver who killed a woman when he crashed into a car while being pursued by police has been sentenced to six-and-a-half years in a young offenders institute.

Sarah Giles, 20, was a passenger in a VW Golf when it was hit by an Audi A3 driven by Branden Daniels on 29 July.

Daniels, 20, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court.

He had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to causing death by dangerous driving over the crash in Birmingham.

A 21-year-old occupant of the A3 and the 22-year-old driver of the Golf were also hurt when the cars crashed on Kingsland Road in the Kingstanding area of the city.

At the time, the West Midlands force said the crash followed officers' "short pursuit" of the A3.

It was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The IOPC has been contacted for comment.