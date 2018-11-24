Man arrested after 24-hour siege in Wolverhampton
- 24 November 2018
A man has been arrested after a 24-hour stand-off with armed police at a house in Wolverhampton.
Firearms officers were called to Laurel Grove shortly after 09:00 GMT on Friday when a 38-year-old man threatened police who had gone to make an arrest.
Nobody else was in the property at the time, but negotiators were brought in and the street was sealed off.
The man surrendered just after 09:15 on Saturday and has been arrested for making threats to kill.
West Midlands Police said the road had now reopened.