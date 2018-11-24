Image copyright Google Image caption A 28-year-old man was hit by a Range Rover on Walsall Wood High Street

A pedestrian has been killed in a hit-and-run crash in the West Midlands.

The 28-year-old man was hit by a Range Rover on Walsall Wood High Street at about 00:30 GMT and died in hospital a short time later.

West Midlands Police said the car left the scene but a man later handed himself in at a police station.

He is being held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and a vehicle is being analysed by forensics officers.

Det Sgt Alan Hands, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said. "We're currently in the process of piecing together what happened leading up to the collision.

"It happened near to the Boatmans Rest pub, and I would urge anyone who can help us piece together the moments before this young man lost his life, to get in touch as soon as possible."