Boy, 16, killed in Coventry stabbing

  • 25 November 2018

A 16-year old boy has died after being stabbed in Coventry on Saturday night.

He was found in Deedmore Road, Wood End, at around 23:40 GMT and died in hospital a short time later. Two others teenagers also suffered less serious injuries.

The boy's family have been informed, police said.

A murder investigation has been launched and West Midlands Police said officers were "following a number of active lines of inquiry".

The area has been sealed off and police urged anyone with information to get in touch.

