Man injured in 'targeted' crash in Wolverhampton
- 25 November 2018
A man has been injured in a crash in Wolverhampton in what police are treating as a "targeted attack".
The victim, in his late 30s, was hit in a crash involving three cars on Frederick Street, just before 04:45 GMT.
He suffered "serious, life-changing injuries", West Midlands Police said.
Dudley Road is expected to remain closed in both directions at Grove Street and the A415 junction until late in the afternoon.