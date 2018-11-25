Birmingham & Black Country

Man injured in 'targeted' crash in Wolverhampton

  • 25 November 2018
Image caption The crash was close to the St John's Retail Park in Wolverhampton

A man has been injured in a crash in Wolverhampton in what police are treating as a "targeted attack".

The victim, in his late 30s, was hit in a crash involving three cars on Frederick Street, just before 04:45 GMT.

He suffered "serious, life-changing injuries", West Midlands Police said.

Dudley Road is expected to remain closed in both directions at Grove Street and the A415 junction until late in the afternoon.

