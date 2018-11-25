Birmingham & Black Country

Smethwick death prompts murder probe

  • 25 November 2018
White Road, Smethwick Image copyright Google
Image caption A 50-year-old man arrested on Friday is being questioned on suspicion of murder

A murder inquiry has been launched after the death of a man in Smethwick in the West Midlands.

The 70-year-old was found at an address on White Road at about 14:45 GMT on Friday and later died in hospital.

His injuries were initially treated as "unexplained" but a post-mortem test on Saturday found he died as a result of "blunt force injury", police said.

A 50-year-old man arrested at the property on Friday is being held on suspicion of murder.

West Midlands Police said officers were granted extra time on Sunday to continue questioning him.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites