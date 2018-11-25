Image copyright Google Image caption A 50-year-old man arrested on Friday is being questioned on suspicion of murder

A murder inquiry has been launched after the death of a man in Smethwick in the West Midlands.

The 70-year-old was found at an address on White Road at about 14:45 GMT on Friday and later died in hospital.

His injuries were initially treated as "unexplained" but a post-mortem test on Saturday found he died as a result of "blunt force injury", police said.

A 50-year-old man arrested at the property on Friday is being held on suspicion of murder.

West Midlands Police said officers were granted extra time on Sunday to continue questioning him.