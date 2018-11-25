Image copyright Family handout / Google Image caption The crash happened near the Boatman's Rest pub on Walsall Wood High Street

A man has been charged with killing a man in an alleged hit-and-run crash in the West Midlands.

The victim has been named by police as 28-year-old Carl Moore.

He was hit by a Range Rover near the Boatman's Rest pub on Walsall Wood High Street at about 00:30 GMT on Saturday.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop. He is due to appear before magistrates in Walsall on Monday.

On Saturday, Det Sgt Alan Hands, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said officers were trying to piece together what happened leading up to the crash and called for witnesses to come forward.