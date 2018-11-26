Image copyright Family handout Image caption She was on an art trip when the bin lorry crashed into the minibus she was travelling in

A bin lorry driver who ploughed into a school minibus causing the death of a teenager has been jailed for more than three years.

Holly Brown, 14, was on an art trip when the bus she was travelling in was hit by Nicholas Buck's lorry in Castle Vale, Birmingham on 7 July last year.

Buck, 52, of Kingshurst, Birmingham, had previously admitted causing death by dangerous driving.

The lorry had been turning and Holly, who was a twin, died on impact.

Buck was jailed for three years and four months and was also disqualified from driving for five years and eight months.

He previously had eight penalty points on his licence for driving without due care and attention and failing to stop at an accident in 2014.

The points had only been wiped clean a few weeks before the fatal crash.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Holly was on an art excursion with classmates from John Taylor High School in Staffordshire

In a victim impact statement, Holly's twin Emma described her loss as the "half of me I'll never be able to get back" adding "we had a special bond only a twin could understand".

Holly was a pupil at John Taylor High School, in Barton-under-Needwood, Staffordshire.

Det Sgt Alan Hands, from the serious collision investigation unit, said: "Holly had her whole life ahead of her and this sentence should serve as a reminder of the importance of taking care on the road."

Previously her family paid tribute to their "beautiful daughter and twin sister".

They said: "You grasped every opportunity that life presented to you, displaying so much passion, enthusiasm and determination in pursuit of your dreams.

"All this without forgetting to care about people, being there for others and having time for those that needed it."